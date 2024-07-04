Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Land Acquisition Complete, Viaduct And Pier Construction Advances |

Bullet Train Project Status*

*As on 2nd July 2024*

1. Project Highlights

• All civil contracts awarded for Gujarat and Maharashtra.

• 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work have been completed

• Completion of 100% land acquisition in Gujarat, DNH and Maharashtra

• All Depot and Electrical contracts have been awarded

• The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will have J-Slab track system of ballastless track based on the Japanese Shinkansen track system. This is for the first time, the J-slab ballastless track system is being used in India. The two state-of-the-art Track Slab manufacturing facilities are fully functional in Surat and Anand

• More than 35,000 MT of JIS rails and three sets (03) of track construction machinery have been received at Surat and Vadodara

• The first mountain tunnel of 350 m length near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat is completed

• Three (03) steel bridges spanning 70 meters, 100 meters and 130 meters are completed in Surat, Anand and Vadodara respectively

• The bridge works on eight rivers out of the total 24 river bridges on Bullet Train corridor viz. Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district), Venganiya (Navsari district), Mohar (Kheda district) and Dhadhar (Vadodara district) has been completed and the work on other important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is in progress

• Commencement of work for India’s first 7 km undersea rail tunnel which is a part of 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra

• Excavation works for construction of Mumbai Bullet Train station and for the shaft for underground/undersea tunnel is in progress

• Civil work for elevated section in Maharashtra is in progress

*2. Progress of Work in Gujarat*

2.1. Viaduct: Total- 352 km

- Foundation: 338 km

- No. of Girders: 5549

- Girder Casting: 222 km

2.2. Stations & Depots

Gujarat

• The foundation work on all 8 Bullet Train Stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad & Sabarmati) is completed

o Vapi – Rail level slab is completed

o Bilimora – Platform level slab is completed

o Surat – 770/815 m platform slab is completed

o Anand– 820/830 m platform slab is completed

o Ahmedabad– 60/415 m platform slab is completed

o Bharuch- 350/450 m rail level slab is completed

o Surat Depot – Structural work is completed. Earthwork completed and handed over to contractor for track laying

o Sabarmati Depot – Earthwork completed; OHE foundation work is in progress. RCC works for the administrative building is in progress. Foundation works for various sheds/workshops is in progress

*Maharashtra*

• Works for Mumbai Bullet Train station in Maharashtra started. 100% Secant pile completed. 5,72,560 cum of excavation has been done. Anchor fixing work has started.

• GTI work have been completed for Virar, Boisar and Thane bullet train stations