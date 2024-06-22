Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: River Bridge On Dhadhar Completed; Here's All You Need To Know About It

Dhadhar River Bridge | X/ @DeshGujarat

The river bridge on Dhadhar River in Vadodara district of Gujarat has been completed for the Bullet Train project. The Dhadhar River bridge is 120 metres long and consists of three Full Span Girders 40 metres each.

The height of the piers is 16 metre to 20 metre and the four circular piers are of 4 metre and 5 metre in diameter. This bridge is in between Bharuch and Vadodara bullet train station.

There are total 24 river bridges on Bullet Train corridor (Gujarat and Maharashtra) out of which 20 are in Gujarat and four are in Maharashtra.

The construction of seven river bridges on Par (320 m, Valsad district), Purna (360 m, Navsari district), Mindhola (240 m, Navsari district), Ambika (200 m, Navsari district), Auranga (320 m, Valsad district), Venganiya (200 m, Navsari district) and Mohar River (160 m, Kheda district) has already been completed.

Bullet train project pic.twitter.com/RwmlTyIwOX — Bjp Amritsar Urban (@BJP4AsrUrban) June 22, 2024

Read Also Aurangabad: Swami Vivekanand Garden Introduces Mini Bullet Train for Children

To ensure the safe operations of ambitious bullet train services, an automated Rainfall Monitoring System has been adopted.

As per a statement from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the proposed system will provide real-time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with advanced instrumentation system.

Each gauge would contain a tripping cell that generates signal pulses in response to the collected rain volume. These pulses are transmitted via a signal communication line to the Facility Controller System at the Operation Control Centre (OCC), where they are displayed and monitored.

The system provides two critical measurement values: Hourly Rainfall: The amount of rainfall recorded in the last hour; 24-Hour Rainfall: The cumulative rainfall over the past 24 hours.