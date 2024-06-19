Aurangabad: Swami Vivekanand Garden Introduces Mini Bullet Train for Children |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started a Mini Bullet Train for kids at Swami Vivekanand Garden in the TV Centre area on Tuesday. The train was inaugurated by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. CSMC Administrator G Srikanth, officers, and residents were present in large numbers. The dignitaries inaugurated the train by taking a ride with the students of the municipal corporation schools.

The train will be operated in the garden on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, and accordingly, a private company will be entrusted with the responsibility to operate the train. CSMC will receive 25 percent royalty on the revenue generated from the train.

City already has one mini train

Earlier, CSMC had started a mini train at Siddharth Garden and Zoo. Based on the success and response received for this train, Srikanth decided to start a bullet train at Swami Vivekanand Garden in the TV Centre area. Children from the Cidco and Hudco areas will benefit from this facility.

The cost of the bullet train is ₹70 lakh and has four coaches. The length of the track is 450 meters, and the duration of each round is 7.30 minutes. The ticket price is ₹25 for each child and ₹50 for an adult.

Srikanth said that a central park will be developed in the Swami Vivekanand Garden, spread over 24 acres. It will also have an adventure park, a glow garden, a pet park, and an animal crematorium. The bullet train is the first phase of the development plan.