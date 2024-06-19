Human Finger Found In Ice Cream Could Be Of Pune Factory Staff, Suspects Police; Probe Underway | FPJ

Mumbai: Two days after FSSAI Western Region office suspended the Pune-based ice cream manufacturer's license after human finger found in cone, in the most latest development, the police have now discovered a man injured in a factory in Pune. He also has injuries on his hands. The police suspect that the finger in the ice cream belongs to this man. DNA and medical examinations have been conducted, and the authorities are currently awaiting the report.

A week after a doctor in Malad discovered a part of a human finger in ice cream ordered online, a Mumbai police team is on the brink of a major breakthrough. During an interrogation at a factory in Indapur taluka of Pune, the police learned that a worker there had sustained injuries. This factory is where the ice cream was produced.

This is breaking news. further details awaited.