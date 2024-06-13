 Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Finds Human Finger Inside Cone Ice-Cream Ordered On Zepto App In Malad
Regarding the case, a senior police official said the finger piece will be sent to the forensic laboratory.

Prashant NarvekarUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
The finger discovered in the ice-cream | FPJ

You might have heard of finger chips. But finger ice cream? When a resident Orlem Brendan Serrao (27) ordered a cone ice cream on Wednesday through the delivery app Zepto little did he realise that he would be in for a big shock.

He opened the lid of the Yummo butterscotch cone and started slurping the ice-cream when something hard hit his tongue. He pulled it out and discovered it was a piece of a human finger about 2 cm long. Serrao should know what he is talking about because he is an MBBS doctor.

He told the FPJ that in the morning his sister was ordering groceries through Zepto when he asked her to include three  butterscotch cone ice creams to the list. When the ice-cream was delivered he opened a cone to enjoy it only to discover a piece of finger. He has informed the Malad police about the incident. A senior police official said the finger piece will be sent to the forensic laboratory. The place where the ice cream is manufactured and packed will also be searched. ``We have taken it up seriously," he added.

The ice cream manufacturer did not respond to calls and email from the FPJ.

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Colaba Contractor Duped Of ₹1.3 Crore By Bogus CA On Pretext Of GST Number...

Mumbai: DCDRC Orders Pune Developer To Refund ₹25 Lakh As Compensation To Mumbai Resident Over...

Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Finds Human Finger Inside Cone Ice-Cream Ordered On Zepto App In Malad

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 2nd Accused In Connection With Rivalry Murder Case

Mumbai: MVA Allies Finalise Seat-Sharing For Legislative Council Elections

