 Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In Siddipet - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In Siddipet - VIDEO

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In Siddipet - VIDEO

A 28-year-old man in Siddipet, Telangana, died by suicide allegedly due to harassment over an extramarital affair. Identified as Dandu Bhanuchander, he consumed pesticides. His family blamed a woman from the village who placed the body in front of her house and staged a protest.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
X/@TeluguScribe

Siddipet: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Siddipet district. A 28-year-old man died by suicide following alleged harassment linked to an extramarital affair.

The deceased has been identified as Dandu Bhanuchander, a resident of Ainapur village. The incident reportedly occurred two days ago. Bhanuchander committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

A video has surfaced showing a woman crying inconsolably while sitting beside the deceased’s body.

The deceased’s family members alleged that the man took the extreme step due to harassment linked to an extramarital relationship with a woman from the same village.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Book Festival 2025 In Vashi To Feature Literary Exhibitions, Cultural Programmes, And Panel Discussions For Book Enthusiasts
Thane Book Festival 2025 In Vashi To Feature Literary Exhibitions, Cultural Programmes, And Panel Discussions For Book Enthusiasts
IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare Record In Thiruvananthapuram
IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare Record In Thiruvananthapuram
Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations
Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice In Schools
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice In Schools

Accusing the woman of being responsible for his death, the deceased’s family placed the body in front of her house and staged a protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the scene to control the situation and ensure that no untoward incident took place. As of now, there are no reports of any police action in the matter.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In...

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In...

'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

Video: Convoy Vehicle Hits DSP During CM Nitish Kumar’s Gurudwara Visit In Patna

Video: Convoy Vehicle Hits DSP During CM Nitish Kumar’s Gurudwara Visit In Patna

ULFA-I Announces Major Organisational Restructuring After Leadership Losses, Seeks To Regroup Amid...

ULFA-I Announces Major Organisational Restructuring After Leadership Losses, Seeks To Regroup Amid...