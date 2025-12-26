Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In Siddipet - VIDEO

X/@TeluguScribe

Siddipet: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana’s Siddipet district. A 28-year-old man died by suicide following alleged harassment linked to an extramarital affair.

The deceased has been identified as Dandu Bhanuchander, a resident of Ainapur village. The incident reportedly occurred two days ago. Bhanuchander committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

A video has surfaced showing a woman crying inconsolably while sitting beside the deceased’s body.

The deceased’s family members alleged that the man took the extreme step due to harassment linked to an extramarital relationship with a woman from the same village.

Accusing the woman of being responsible for his death, the deceased’s family placed the body in front of her house and staged a protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the scene to control the situation and ensure that no untoward incident took place. As of now, there are no reports of any police action in the matter.