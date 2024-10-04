 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari; (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari; (Video)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari; (Video)

The newly completed bridge is the second PSC box-segmental bridge constructed over NH-48 using the Balanced Cantilever method. It comprises 72 precast segments and spans four sections with configurations of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari |

Mumbai: A significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project was achieved on October 1, 2024, with the completion of a 210-meter-long PSC (Prestressed Concrete) bridge over National Highway 48 (NH-48) at Sisodra village in Navsari district, Gujarat. This bridge is a crucial part of the bullet train corridor, which will revolutionize high-speed rail travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The newly completed bridge is the second PSC box-segmental bridge constructed over NH-48 using the Balanced Cantilever method. It comprises 72 precast segments and spans four sections with configurations of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m. Strategically located between the Billimora and Surat Bullet Train stations, the bridge ensures uninterrupted connectivity along the bullet train’s elevated viaduct.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Construction of India's First 21 Km Undersea Bullet Train Tunnel Advances To Connect...
article-image

Challenges Ahead Of Construction Of Bridge

NH-48, one of India's busiest highways, posed a unique challenge due to heavy traffic flow. The construction team managed to complete the launching of the bridge over the highway with meticulous planning, ensuring safety and precision throughout the process.

FPJ Shorts
It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month
It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges

"This bridge marks a significant step forward in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which promises to transform regional travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat," said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's...

Mumbai Weather: Keep Umbrellas Handy As City To Experience Cloudy Skies Today

Mumbai Weather: Keep Umbrellas Handy As City To Experience Cloudy Skies Today

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Meets With Major Car Accident In Yavatmal A Day Before PM Modi's...

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Meets With Major Car Accident In Yavatmal A Day Before PM Modi's...

Metro 3 Inauguration To Attending 1st Trials At NMIA, PM Modi Likely To Give Infra Boost To MMR,...

Metro 3 Inauguration To Attending 1st Trials At NMIA, PM Modi Likely To Give Infra Boost To MMR,...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Underwent 40 Days Of Training In...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Underwent 40 Days Of Training In...