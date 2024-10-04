Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari; (Video)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's Navsari |

Mumbai: A significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project was achieved on October 1, 2024, with the completion of a 210-meter-long PSC (Prestressed Concrete) bridge over National Highway 48 (NH-48) at Sisodra village in Navsari district, Gujarat. This bridge is a crucial part of the bullet train corridor, which will revolutionize high-speed rail travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The newly completed bridge is the second PSC box-segmental bridge constructed over NH-48 using the Balanced Cantilever method. It comprises 72 precast segments and spans four sections with configurations of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m. Strategically located between the Billimora and Surat Bullet Train stations, the bridge ensures uninterrupted connectivity along the bullet train’s elevated viaduct.

Challenges Ahead Of Construction Of Bridge

NH-48, one of India's busiest highways, posed a unique challenge due to heavy traffic flow. The construction team managed to complete the launching of the bridge over the highway with meticulous planning, ensuring safety and precision throughout the process.

"This bridge marks a significant step forward in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which promises to transform regional travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat," said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation.