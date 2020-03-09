Latest Coronavirus News: These are the 52 COVID-19 testing sites in India

3,831 deaths have been reported worldwide after the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Other than China, Iran and Italy are the countries which have been affected the most.
On the other hand, a total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen to 42 on Monday after one case each was reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a helpline number and an email address for the people to inquire about any health related query. The helpline number is 011-2398046 and the email address is novc2019@gmail.com.
Also, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that there are a total of 52 COVID-19 testing sites in India. These testing sites are across different states and union territories.
Here is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in India:
1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
3. GMC Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
4. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
5. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, Assam
6. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh, Assam
7. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar
8. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
9. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
10. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi
11. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi
12. B Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
13. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat
14. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
15. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat, Haryana
16. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
17. Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, Himachal Pradesh
18. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
19. Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir
20. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
21. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore, Karnataka
22. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore, Karnataka
23. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore, Karnataka
24. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka
25. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka
26. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala
27. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
28. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala
29. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
30. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
31. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong. Meghalaya
32. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra
33. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, Maharashtra
34. N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
35. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
36. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
37. Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab
38. Government Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab
39. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur, Rajasthan
40. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
41. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan
42. SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan
43. King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
44. Government Medical College, Theni, Tamil Nadu
45. Government Medical College, Agartala, Tripura
46. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, Telangana
47. King's George Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
48. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
49. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
50. Government Medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand
51. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, West Bengal
52. IPGMER, Kolkata, West Bengal
