Latest Coronavirus News: These are the 52 COVID-19 testing sites in India

3,831 deaths have been reported worldwide after the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Other than China, Iran and Italy are the countries which have been affected the most.

On the other hand, a total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen to 42 on Monday after one case each was reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a helpline number and an email address for the people to inquire about any health related query. The helpline number is 011-2398046 and the email address is novc2019@gmail.com.