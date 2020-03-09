India

Updated on

Latest Coronavirus News: These are the 52 COVID-19 testing sites in India

By FPJ Web Desk

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a helpline number and an email address for the people to inquire about any health-related query.

Bikaner: Medics screen tourists in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare, at a hotel in Bikaner, Sunday, March 8, 2020.
3,831 deaths have been reported worldwide after the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Other than China, Iran and Italy are the countries which have been affected the most.

On the other hand, a total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen to 42 on Monday after one case each was reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a helpline number and an email address for the people to inquire about any health related query. The helpline number is 011-2398046 and the email address is novc2019@gmail.com.

Also, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that there are a total of 52 COVID-19 testing sites in India. These testing sites are across different states and union territories.

Here is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in India:

1. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

2. Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

3. GMC Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

4. Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

5. Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, Assam

6. Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh, Assam

7. Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar

8. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

9. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

10. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

11. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

12. B Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

13. M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat

14. Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

15. BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat, Haryana

16. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

17. Dr.Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda, Himachal Pradesh

18. Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

19. Government Medical College, Jammu and Kashmir

20. MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

21. Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore, Karnataka

22. National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore, Karnataka

23. Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore, Karnataka

24. Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan, Karnataka

25. Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga, Karnataka

26. National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Kerala

27. Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

28. Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala

29. All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

30. National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

31. NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong. Meghalaya

32. Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra

33. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, Maharashtra

34. N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur

35. Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

36. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

37. Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab

38. Government Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab

39. Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur, Rajasthan

40. Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

41. Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar, Rajasthan

42. SP Med. College, Bikaner, Rajasthan

43. King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

44. Government Medical College, Theni, Tamil Nadu

45. Government Medical College, Agartala, Tripura

46. Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, Telangana

47. King's George Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

48. Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

49. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

50. Government Medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

51. National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, West Bengal

52. IPGMER, Kolkata, West Bengal

