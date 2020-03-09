Qatar temporarily suspends travellers from 14 countries, including India, amid coronavirus

Doha: Qatar has temporarily suspended entry of travellers from 14 countries, including India, South Korea, Egypt and Iran, as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19.

An advisory by Qatar's government communications office uploaded on its website states: "In addition to Qatar Airways announcement regarding flights to and from Italy, entry to the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended for all those intending to travel from certain countries, as of March 9, 2020."

"The decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide," the statement read.

The temporary suspension of entry to Qatar also takes Bangladesh, China, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand under its ambit.