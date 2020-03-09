Coronavirus update: Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament cancelled; Rafa Nadal says he is 'sad about all that's happening'

Amid Coronivirus fears that have created panic worldwide, the ATP Masters Tournament at India Well was called off early Monday morning.
Tennis great Rafa Nadal also reacted to the tournament getting cancelled.
According to CNN, 34 states across the United States have been affected by the coronavirus. In addition to this, the crisis continues to grow aboard several cruise ships.
The report added that 1,000 passengers who hail from California, the state where the India Wells tournament, will be immediately quarantined. However, there are 3,500 on board the ships, and not everyone has been tested.
At least 21 people have died from the virus in the United States -- 18 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)