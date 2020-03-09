Coronavirus outbreak: 63-year-old woman tested positive for virus in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.
They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, the officials said.
"The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited," a Health Department official said.
