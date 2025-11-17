Jodhpur Hit & Run VIDEO: Toddler Playing On Road Crushed To Death By Scorpio

CCTV screengrab | X/@ashok_Jodhpurii

Jodhpur: A disturbing incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A three-year-old child was crushed to death by a Scorpio car. The incident took place while the child was playing on the road. Reportedly, the rear wheel of the SUV ran over the toddler’s chest, causing him to die on the spot.

Seeing this, the children playing nearby rushed to the victim and tried to lift the child’s body. Upon receiving information about the incident, the deceased’s family members reached the spot and informed the police.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the white car is seen crushing the child and then driving away. The accident took place on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. in KK Colony. Police have identified the SUV, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused driver.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The child’s uncle, Vijay, said that at the time of the accident, the three-year-old had gone with his mother, Rinki, to his aunt’s house in the neighbourhood. He was playing outside when the speeding Scorpio crushed him. The family is originally from Buxar district in Bihar. Prince’s father, Lalu Kumar, works in a factory and had gone to work at the time of the accident.