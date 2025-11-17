 Jodhpur Hit & Run VIDEO: Toddler Playing On Road Crushed To Death By Scorpio
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJodhpur Hit & Run VIDEO: Toddler Playing On Road Crushed To Death By Scorpio

Jodhpur Hit & Run VIDEO: Toddler Playing On Road Crushed To Death By Scorpio

The incident took place while the child was playing on the road. Reportedly, the rear wheel of the SUV ran over the toddler’s chest, causing him to die on the spot.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@ashok_Jodhpurii

Jodhpur: A disturbing incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A three-year-old child was crushed to death by a Scorpio car. The incident took place while the child was playing on the road. Reportedly, the rear wheel of the SUV ran over the toddler’s chest, causing him to die on the spot.

Seeing this, the children playing nearby rushed to the victim and tried to lift the child’s body. Upon receiving information about the incident, the deceased’s family members reached the spot and informed the police.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the white car is seen crushing the child and then driving away. The accident took place on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. in KK Colony. Police have identified the SUV, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused driver.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 6 Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured In Collision Between Tempo & Trailer On Jodhpur-Balesar...
article-image

The child’s uncle, Vijay, said that at the time of the accident, the three-year-old had gone with his mother, Rinki, to his aunt’s house in the neighbourhood. He was playing outside when the speeding Scorpio crushed him. The family is originally from Buxar district in Bihar. Prince’s father, Lalu Kumar, works in a factory and had gone to work at the time of the accident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: SRMD Divinetouch Marks 21 Years With ‘The Quest For Happiness’ Mega Event
Mumbai News: SRMD Divinetouch Marks 21 Years With ‘The Quest For Happiness’ Mega Event
'3 Passports, Shifting Identities': Fresh Revelations Deepen Probe Into Dr Shaheen’s Terror Links
'3 Passports, Shifting Identities': Fresh Revelations Deepen Probe Into Dr Shaheen’s Terror Links
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber Umar From Srinagar
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber Umar From Srinagar
Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour
Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'3 Passports, Shifting Identities': Fresh Revelations Deepen Probe Into Dr Shaheen’s Terror Links

'3 Passports, Shifting Identities': Fresh Revelations Deepen Probe Into Dr Shaheen’s Terror Links

Delhi Blast Case: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber Umar From Srinagar

Delhi Blast Case: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber Umar From Srinagar

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Rescue Operation Enters 40th Hour

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At A Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station; No Casualties Reported

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At A Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station; No Casualties Reported

Uttar Pradesh News: Scientists Begin Study Of 1.4-Billion-Year-Old Stromatolites At Salkhan Fossil...

Uttar Pradesh News: Scientists Begin Study Of 1.4-Billion-Year-Old Stromatolites At Salkhan Fossil...