J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

Voters waiting in queue to cast their votes |

Srinagar: The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.11 per cent as of 9 am on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission of India.

About The Voter Turnout

According to the latest data issued by ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent as of 9 am taking the lead while Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent voter turnout.

Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent, Doda 12.90 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent and Shopian 11.44 per cent voter turnout as of 9 am, as per the ECI.

Statement Of District Election Officer, Doda Harvinder Singh

District Election Officer, Doda Harvinder Singh said, "Voting has started in polling stations. We are getting to see a lot of enthusiasm from the people. I hope that this time we will be able to record the voter turnout well. A very good polling exercise is going on in a free and fair manner...Those who are sitting at home, they should come out of their houses and exercise their voting rights..."

Statement Of Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir said there were long queues of people at several polling stations.

"Elections are happening very smoothly everywhere, voting is happening at our 372, 372 polling stations. Mock poll was completed at 7 AM at 100% polling stations. There are long queues at several polling stations. We have kept web casting camera stations as well and we monitor them from the district level control room. We also monitor every polling station from here. We are expecting a very good voter turnout. All arrangements are in place...Over 1300 polling agents are present at different polling stations across J&K," the DC Kulgam said.

Polling Begins For 1st Phase Of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queue of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning. In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Statement Of BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that the people of JK are keen to get their voice heard through this democratic process.

"People are very excited and have been standing in long queues to cast their votes since 6 am. Jammu and Kashmir has changed. People want to get their voices heard through democracy. Kashmir has now rejected terrorism, separatism, bombs, grenades and bullets and has chosen the ballot paper and wants to express itself through the ballot paper. After 2019, people are proud of Indian democracy and today people are coming out to exercise their democratic rights. It seems that PM Modi's slogan of New Jammu and Kashmir has become successful now," Altaf Thakur said.

J&K JD(U) President GM Shaheen On The Assembly Elections In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir JD(U) president GM Shaheen said that the election will break turnout record.

"I told you that this election will break records. Today's election is against dynasty politics in Jammu and Kashmir...I am confident that this election will break records and the voter turnout will be the highest in the country. People were very upset and people were waiting for the election. This election is for the government, for a good government," Shaheen said.

Voting for the second and third phase in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.