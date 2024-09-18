J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Be The Catalysts For Change,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Appeal For High Voter Turnout

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | Mallikarjun Kharge | X

New Delhi: Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to people in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in "crucial election and be the catalysts for change" as the first phase of polling began in the region.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood.

"As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers. Every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment. We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change," Kharge said in the post.

"For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty. Let us unite and shape a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where voices of all citizens are heard," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier appealed to the voters in the constituencies to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Polling Begins For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queue of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning.

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Voting for the second and third phase in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.