 PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers As 1st Phase Of Polling Begins In Jammu & Kashmir
Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning. In the first phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, which includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi (L) & A Voter (R) | File Images

New Delhi: As first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir begins on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters in the constituencies to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

In a post on X, PM Modi also called upon first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," PM Modi said.

Voting for the second and third phase in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1 respectively. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

This marks the first Assembly elections in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

