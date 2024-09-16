 'BJP Has Ended Democracy In J&K & Running Governor's Rule,' Says AAP's Sanjay Singh
'BJP Has Ended Democracy In J&K & Running Governor's Rule,' Says AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP is fighting elections on seven seats in J&K. There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in the union territory, out of which seven seats are reserved for SCs and nine seats are reserved for STs.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh arrives in Doda to campaign for his party's candidate from the Doda Assembly Constituency Mehraj Malik. | Sanjay Singh | X

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday reached Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for his party's candidate from the Doda Assembly Constituency Mehraj Malik. Notably, Monday is the last day of the election campaign in the Union territory. Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said that they have ended democracy here and are running the governor's rule.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has ended democracy here and is running Governor's rule. Be it Ladakh, Jammu, or Kashmir, people of every region are unhappy and fighting for their rights. I will attend the public meeting organised for my colleague @MehrajMalikAAP and appeal for votes," Sanjay Singh posted on X.

article-image

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have formed a strategic alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, a statement by AIP said on Sunday. A joint meeting of the two parties was held on Sunday, which was attended by AIP Supremo and Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, among other members. JEI leader Ghulam Qadir Wani and other prominent leaders of the party were also present for the meeting.

article-image

About The Bike Rally That Was Held To Spread Voter Awareness

Earlier, a bike rally was held to spread voter awareness ahead of the assembly elections in the Union Territory. Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh said that the Mega Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) festival is being held across the district.

article-image

Further, he said that all arrangements have been made for the elections, and it would be a fair and smooth process. On September 15, a voter awareness programme SVEEP was organised at Pratap Park in Srinagar.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

