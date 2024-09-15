'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah

Former Chief Minister Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah | ANI | X

Ganderbal (J&K): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday targeted the BJP-led coalition government, saying those who once raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans now align with the party.

Replying to allegations that the unrest in Kashmir was a result of the 1987 election rigging, Dr Farooq Abdullah replied, "We didn't create separatists; Pakistan did."

#WATCH | Ganderbal, J&K | NC President Farooq Abdullah says, "We did not make separatists. Pakistan is responsible for that... They have been ruling J&K for 5 years, they always blamed Article 370 for terrorism, but now there is no Article 370, why does terrorism still continue?… pic.twitter.com/7FR5i8CXMC — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

He further added, "Those who previously raised slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' have now aligned themselves with the BJP."

Farooq Abdullah On Views On Prime Minister Modi

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power, they will trigger terrorism again in the valley, Farooq Abdullah hit back, saying, "They have been ruling Jammu and Kashmir for 5 years; they always blamed Article 370 for terrorism, but now there is no Article 370; why does terrorism still continue? Where are all the weapons coming from?"

Former J&K CM Questions Engineer Rashid's Release From Jail

Abdullah also questioned Engineer Rashid's release from jail just before the assembly election and claimed that Rashid is an ally of the BJP and RSS.

"Why was Engineer Rashid released right before the elections? So that he could divide the Muslims, suppress the voice of Muslims. He is an ally of the BJP and RSS," he said.

About The Assembly Elections That Will Be Held In Jammu & Kashmir

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting will take place on October 8.

Congress and the National Conference are fighting the assembly polls in alliance. While NC will contest 51 of 90 seats, Congress will fight 32 with the two parties also agreeing to a friendly contest on some seats. A few seats have been left for smaller allies.

These are the first assembly polls to be held in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.