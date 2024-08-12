BJP Condemns Farooq Abdullah’s Remarks On Security Forces' Alleged Collusion With Terrorists

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has created a controversy with his statement that security forces keep colluding with terrorists and facilitating infiltration.

‘‘Yeh sab mile hue hain… Hamari barbadi ke liye,’’ he said, a day after two jawans and a terrorist were killed in Anantnag district.

J&K top cop RR Swain hit out at Abdullah and said the statement was deplorable, even as the BJP highlighted that Abdullah has made similar statements in the past as well.

‘‘He is famous for speaking nonsense and no one takes his statements seriously,” Nirmal Singh, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, told CNNNews18.

“His background needs to be understood. This is the same Farooq Abdullah whose photo is with Maqbool Bhat,” he said.

Who Was Maqbool Bhat?

Bhat was a separatist leader who attacked Kashmiri civilians and Indian Army personnel after forming the separatist group National Liberation Front (NLF), which later assumed the name of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Singh added that Abdullah was talking like this because ‘his son lost in the last election;’ he was referring to Omar Abdullah’s loss from Baramulla seat to independent candidate Engineer Rashid.

“I am at a loss of words to respond to this. Let’s be very honest, the security forces, the paramilitary forces, the army, and the police have lost as many as 7000 personnel and continue to lose (more),” J-K DGP RR Swain told CNN-News18.

About The Recent Encounter In Kishtwar

An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Kishtwar early on Sunday, officials said. Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday intensified their operation to flush out terrorists from the forest area in Anantnag district on the second day of encounter that has left two soldiers and a civilian dead.