Indian Army Pays Tributes To 2 Soldiers Killed During Anantnag Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army paid tribute to Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, on Saturday.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme #Sacrifice of #Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), said in a post on X.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme #Sacrifice of #Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K.#IndianArmy offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

"#IndianArmy offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the ADG added.

About The Encounter

As per officials, the encounter broke out during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir Police, and CRPF today in the general area of Kokernag in Anantnag.

Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma laid down their lives in the line of duty in Anantnag.

The incident occurred at an altitude of 10,000 feet on Saturday, as security forces continued operations despite the challenging terrain.

"Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag district of Kashmir," Defence officials had said.

They were injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag, officials had said.