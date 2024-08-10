 Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Ahlan Gagarmandu Forest; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Ahlan Gagarmandu Forest; VIDEO

The incident occurred at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district during a cordon and search operation that was launched following information about the presence of terrorists there.

Updated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Srinagar, Aug 10: Two Army personnel were killed and three others injured in a fierce gunfight with terrorists at a forest in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district during a cordon and search operation that was launched following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The terrorists hiding in the forest opened indiscriminate fire upon noticing the search parties, leading to an intense gun battle, officials said. Five army personnel were injured in the firing by the terrorists, they said, adding the injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where two of them died.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area, and an operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and a firefight ensued."

"Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area," it said.

