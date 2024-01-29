 Jammu & Kashmir: Defying ASI Protocols, Group Of Hindus Storm Into Martand Sun Temple, Hoist Saffron Flag & Perform Parikrama
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Defying ASI Protocols, Group Of Hindus Storm Into Martand Sun Temple, Hoist Saffron Flag & Perform Parikrama

Jammu & Kashmir: Defying ASI Protocols, Group Of Hindus Storm Into Martand Sun Temple, Hoist Saffron Flag & Perform Parikrama

A late report said that on January 22 members of a Hindu religious group forced their way into the ASI protected site to offer prayers.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Martand Sun Temple, Anantnag |

Defying the staff of the Archaeological Survey of India, a group of Hindus forced their entry into the ASI protected Martand Sun Temple in J&K's Anantnag district the same day the 'Pran Pratishtha' took place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A late report said that on January 22 members of a Hindu religious group forced their way into the ASI protected site to offer prayers. Despite their entry into the Martand Sun Temple situated in Anantnag district of the Valley, ASI staff said the group was not allowed to squat inside the ruins of the 8th century temple built by King Lalitaditya Muktapida of Karkota dynasty. The temple was dedicated by the King to Hindu god Surya also known as Martand in Sanskrit language.

Read Also
Hindu Morcha Defaces Babar Road Signage In Delhi, Sticks Poster Of 'Mata Kaushalya Marg' (Video)
article-image

Group performs 'Parikrama', chant Hanuman Chalisa

Reports said the group of Hindus had come from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and they unfurled a saffron flag inside the temple complex after completing 'Parikrama' while chanting Hanuman Chalisa on January 22.

The attempt made by the members of the Hindu group was their third consecutive attempt since 2022. The lesser known group is called Rashtriya Anhad Mahayog Peeth. The group had timed its 2024 attempt with the inauguration of prayers at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Read Also
Hindu Sena Activists Affix Poster Of ‘Ayodhya Marg’ On Babar Road In Delhi Ahead Of Pran...
article-image

What do the ASI guidelines say?

ASI guidelines prohibit the holding of prayers inside any temple or mosque or other sites of other religions that are protected by the ASI unless such sites were functional prayer sites when they came to be protected by the ASI. Martand Sun Temple is believed to have been destroyed by the local Muslim King, Sikander Shah who was known as an iconoclast.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Ajmer Dargah Is A Hindu Mandir', Claims Maharana Pratap Sena Chief Rajvardhan In Letter To...
article-image

Last year in April the Rajasthan-based Hindu group had come to perform 'puja' at Martand Sun Temple, but the group was disallowed from entering the Temple complex and were detained at the Shiv temple in Mattan town near Martand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Nears Implementation of Uniform Civil Code As Expert Committee Plans Submission of Final...

Uttarakhand Nears Implementation of Uniform Civil Code As Expert Committee Plans Submission of Final...

Jammu & Kashmir: Defying ASI Protocols, Group Of Hindus Storm Into Martand Sun Temple, Hoist Saffron...

Jammu & Kashmir: Defying ASI Protocols, Group Of Hindus Storm Into Martand Sun Temple, Hoist Saffron...

‘Mummy, Papa I Can't Do JEE, I am A loser’: 18-Year-Old Kota Girl Writes Note To Her Parents,...

‘Mummy, Papa I Can't Do JEE, I am A loser’: 18-Year-Old Kota Girl Writes Note To Her Parents,...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Keen On 20 Seats In Uttar Pradesh, Says, 'Talks With Samajwadi...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Keen On 20 Seats In Uttar Pradesh, Says, 'Talks With Samajwadi...

VIDEO: Couple Crushed To Death Between Two Trucks On Highway In Tamil Nadu's Salem

VIDEO: Couple Crushed To Death Between Two Trucks On Highway In Tamil Nadu's Salem