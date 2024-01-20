Hindu Sena Activists Affix Poster Of ‘Ayodhya Marg’ On Babar Road In Delhi Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Pictures Surface | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, January 20: Hindu Sena activists on Saturday put a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on the Babar Road sign board in New Delhi. Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena National President, told ANI that the organisation has been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed.

'Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time'

"Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed after one of our great men. We have written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times but no action has been taken yet. When Babar's Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?" he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'We changed it to Ayodhya Marg'

"When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg," he added. However, the sticker was later removed by the Delhi Police.

Security has been heightened at Ghaziabad Railway Station

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple and Republic Day, security has been heightened at Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held on January 22

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held on January 22; while the country observes Republic Day on January 26. The state police, along with the dog squad, were seen carrying security checks at the Railway Station.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha'

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' The idol is carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

PM Modi will perform rituals to mark 'Pran Pratishtha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.