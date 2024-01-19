Mumbai's Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Slammed For 'Gutless' Rule Prohibiting Student Participation In Ayodhya Temple Protest

tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has warned its students to not participate in any agitation against the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The diktat has drawn the ire of some students, who called it a ‘gutless’ act to suppress student voices.

On Thursday, the institute issued a notice saying that it had learned that some students were planning to agitate on the campus. “We advise not to indulge in any such unauthorised activities and we also strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against those students found indulging in such activities,” the notice read.

When asked the reason for its directive, an institute official said that it was done to avoid any law and order; situation on the campus. “There’s a possibility that a protest against the temple event might attract a counter agitation. The situation could deteriorate if the two groups of students come to blows. The notice was issued to maintain balance,” he said.

However, the TISS chapter of Fraternity Movement, a student organisation, lashed out at the authorities and claimed that the notice was “arbitrary”, as there was no event or protest planned at the institute.

Employing measures like preventive detention and issuing warnings against protests reflects undemocratic and craven behaviour. The inauguration event serves as a public relations event for the Narendra Modi government at the centre, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, and various Hindutva groups. University authorities should not function as mouthpieces for the government or Hindu nationalist public relations,” the organisation said in a statement.

It added, “Let campus spaces be platforms for dissent, for students to speak out against discrimination. The authorities should refrain from engaging in such gutless acts that suppress student voices.”