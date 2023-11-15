Students Worry As TISS Cancels TISSNET 2024, Institutes CUET, CAT For PG Courses

TISS also known as Tata Institute of Social Science |

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has decided to cancel the Tata Insititute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) exam and opt for Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 for most postgraduate programs. This excluded two programs MA in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations, and MA in Organization Development, Change, and Leadership will be based on Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 scores.

Ministry Directive and TISS Confirms

Confirming this development, a TISS spokesperson said that “TISS is going under the Ministry of Education and we received a notification from the Ministry to make the change.”

This decision has resulted in backlash from candidates who questioned the administration as that they were unaware of this shift, as CAT 2023 registrations had already concluded.

Student Dissatisfaction and Call for Clarity

Aspiring candidates are unhappy and want TISS to use TISSNET exam pattern for the 2024 academic year. They think if TISS had informed them earlier about the change, they could have planned better.

Amidst the confusion, a student representative highlighted the lack of information, stating, "As of now, we haven’t got any information. We student just know that they won’t be taking TISS NET as the exam. TISS hasn’t given any updates on interviews, admission." The student further added that such a decision maybe linked to centralization of education impacting the institution's autonomy. “The need for a student-friendly decision and clarity on the situation will be emphasized in ongoing discussions with the administration,” the representative added.

While some students anticipated such a change, social media platforms are ablaze with condemnation of the decision. Candidates are collectively urging the institution to reconsider and apply the new decision for the 2025-26 academic year.

However, with CAT registrations closed on September 15, 2023, those who didn't apply for CAT find themselves in a challenging position. The TISS official assured that, “candidates who have applied for CAT will be considered. There will more information about this development in two to three days.”

Earlier, TISSNET 2024 exam was expected to be held in last week of February 2024 which is now cancelled.

