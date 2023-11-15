 TISS Cancels National Level Postgraduate Exam, Admissions To Take Place Through CUET, CAT
TISS Cancels National Level Postgraduate Exam, Admissions To Take Place Through CUET, CAT

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
TISS | File

Tata Institutes of Social Sciences (TISS) is all set to take admissions through Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) for all postgraduate courses offered by the institute, except for the two courses, Master of Arts in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations and Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership which will be based on national-level management entrance test CAT. This is applicable for the 2024-25 academic year. 

Single-Window Opportunity

TISS registrar stated in the official notice that CUET (PG) provides a single- window opportunity to all Postgraduate students for admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations, such as State Universities, Deemed to be Universities, and Private Universities across the country.

UGC Guidelines

The institute made the choice in accordance with the University Grants Commission's and the Ministry of Education's mandate to administer the CUET for postgraduate program admission at central, state, and other participating universities. 

Official Website

For application process and other related details, interested candidates can visit the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

For information regarding TISS admissions, candidates can visit admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS NET exam was previously conducted by the institute to offer admission to students for all its Masters (Master of Arts, Master of Science and BEd-MEd integrated) programmes.

“TISS does not assume responsibility for any information provided by sources other than the Institute website and the Admissions Helpline,” the official notice, published by the institute read.

