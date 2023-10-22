In A First, French University Sciences Po Initiates Dual Degree With TISS, Mumbai

Sciences Po, Paris / TISS Campus, Mumbai |

Sciences Po's Urban School and the School of Habitat Studies of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are creating a new dual Master's degree from the start of the 2024 academic year. This will be one of the first programmes between India and Europe to offer a dual qualification in urban development. This dual degree program is open to candidates worldwide, and should be applied to before April 7, 2024.

What is the degree about?

Delivered over a two-year period in English, this degree concentrates on international urban development issues and combines the assets of two world-class universities offering interdisciplinary training in urban policy. Students will be able to pursue their degree in two of the world's most dynamic metropolises, Paris and Mumbai, providing an ideal environment for acquiring skills in comparative analysis and urban governance.

The first year will be taught in Paris within the Master's programme governing the Large Metropolis (GLM) at Sciences Po's Urban School. During the second year, students will study at the School of Habitat Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

"This dual degree between our institution and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences is one of a kind in the world. Just like Sciences Po's unique teaching model, it combines fundamental interdisciplinary knowledge in the humanities and social sciences (politics, sociology, economics, law, history, urban planning and geography) with solid professional experience through field immersion, with a strong focus on women's rights, anti-poverty initiatives and the most challenging issues relating to water and waste management. By living for a year in Paris and another year in Mumbai, the students enrolled in this dual degree will gain a deeper insight into the challenges of urban development around the world,” said Tommaso Vitale, Dean of Sciences Po's Urban School

The alliance of two world-class universities

Both Sciences Po and TISS are known for their prominence in the field of Social Sciences. Sciences Po's Urban School delivers interdisciplinary courses that integrate fundamental studies in human and social sciences, as well as a strong focus on specialisation and collaborative practice in the field, while The School of Habitat Studies of the TISS is a leading institution in the field of social sciences in India. TISS offers rigorous training in urban development, as well as in social, environmental and sanitation policies, in the reduction of inequalities and in regional development.

One of the top French univs, Sciences Po’s India connection

Since 2007, Sciences Po has had a presence in India through its representative office, opened in New Delhi in the office of the Institut Français en Inde.

Sciences Po now has 13 partner universities in India. With nearly 300 students this year, Indians are the 7th largest foreign nationality at Sciences Po and the second largest Asian community.

In addition to the creation of the dual degree with TISS, Sciences Po recently gave a new dimension to its development in the region, notably for its training and research activities, with the inauguration of the South Asia Programme. This programme aims to promote, coordinate and lead Sciences Po's training and research activities in this region of the world, which includes India, as well as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

