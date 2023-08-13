TISS Mumbai: Ambedkarites’ Association – Muslim Federation Alliance Wins Students’ Union Polls

Ambedkarites’ Association – Muslim Federation Alliance Wins Students’ Union Polls | File Photo (Representational Pic)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai Students’ Union election 2023-24 were held recently and results of which are out. The Muslim Students Federation and ASA-MSF, an alliance of the Ambedkarite Students’ Association panel won the polls. The collaboration won five of the seven posts of the central panel. For the presidential post ASA’s Atul Ravindra Patil secured 533 votes. He won with a majority of 34 votes over his DSSF rival. Democratic Secular Students Forum (DSSF) is a Right-wing student's body. The other contestants for Presidential posts were Muhammed Yaseen KM, from Left alliance and Fraternity’s Mohammed Shehdad.

As reported by the maktoobmedia.com, the post of General Secretary was won by ASA’s Afrah Khanam M who polled 559 votes. ASA’s Tejas Khaira, MSF’s Mohammad Rafi Khan and ASA’s Archana PK won the seats of Treasure, Literary Secretary and Sports Secretary respectively.

Two seats of the central panel, Vice President and Cultural Secretary, were secured by the alliance of Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), Adivasi Students’ Forum (ASF) and Northeast Students’ Forum (NESF). PSF’s Rashmi Maruvada wins the post of Vice President while NESF’s Bembem Jangtei secured the Cultural Secretary post.

