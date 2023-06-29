TISS’s School of Vocational Education Announces 1st Education Fair | File Photo

Tata Institute of Social Sciences announced the inaugural Education Fair at the School of

Vocational Education. The education fair will run from June 30th to

July 8th excluding Sundays at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational

Education, Deonar Farm Road, Next to BARC Hospital Gate in Mumbai.

The fair will be open daily from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm.

The fair aims to create awareness about 59 vocational courses spanning

across 17 sectors. Spot admissions will also be conducted, providing an opportunity for

immediate enrollment.

The School of Vocational Education (SVE) was set up to impart skill education to the youth through appropriately designed vocational education programs. The focus is on developing job-specific skills rather than providing only abroad knowledge-based education.

The approach adopted is called the InternshipEmbedded Skill Training Programme during which many students may also earn a stipend in select skill knowledge sectors.