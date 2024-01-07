 Mumbai: TISS Student Union Calls For Rollback Of CUET-PG Exam And Fee Policy Changes
TISS Student Union demands rollback of CUET-PG exam and discriminatory fee policies, citing threats to diversity and student rights.

Sunday, January 07, 2024
tiss.edu

The TISS Mumbai Students’ Union released a statement on January 7 outlining their requests for the administration to promptly revoke the CUET-PG exam and reintroduce the TISS-NET examination. They also called for the addressing of discriminatory fee policies, academic restrictions and event censorship.

"The scrapping of the TISSNET exam and introduction of the CUET, release of the notification which says students who are not able to complete the fee payment will be debarred from attending classes and denying permission for academic lectures, thus curbing the students’ rights to conduct events at the campus are a few of the significant issues which affect the current students as well as the incoming batch," reads the notification.

Stating its impact, the notification further reads, "Implementing CUET-PG at TISS' expense endangers its diversity and inclusive essence, undermining principles of equality, justice, and human rights for all."

