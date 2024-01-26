Hindu Morcha Defaces Babar Road Signage In Delhi, Sticks Poster Of 'Mata Kaushalya Marg' (Video)

Babar Road defaced | X

New Delhi, January 26: Right-wing outfit Hindu Morcha defaced one of the signages on Babar Road in Delhi on Friday, January 26. Activists from the Hindu Morcha affixed "Mata Kaushalya Marg" stickers on Babar Road signage. The account of Hindu Morcha on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of "Mata Kaushalya Marg" stickers pasted on the signage.

"Hindu Morcha demands that Babar Road should be renamed as Mata Kaushalya Marg," read the Hindi post shared on the outfit's X account. Last week, another right-wing organisation Hindu Sena had defaced one of the signages on Babar Road near a luxury hotel and demanded that the road be renamed "Ayodhya Marg". The incident had taken place ahead of the consecration ceremony of lord Ram Lalla idol in the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Babar Road In Delhi Defaced By Hindu Morcha:

After photos and videos of "Ayodhya Marg" stickers pasted on the Babar Road signage surfaced, Hindu Sena had claimed responsibility for the defacement and released a statement to the media saying that it "changed the name of Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg".