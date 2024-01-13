Amid Ram Temple Row, Union Minister Narayan Rane Asks: 'What's Shankaracharyas' Contribution To Hindu Religion?'

Narayan Rane, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union minister, on Saturday stoked a controversy over his comments on the Shankaracharyas' decision not to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What have Shankaracharyas contributed to Hindu Dharma? Asks Rane

In response, Rane asked, "What is the contribution of Shankaracharyas to the Hindu religion?" He also suggested that they should extend good wishes for the completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya built after so many years.

The religious leaders expressed that the procedures observed for the consecration were "in violation of the scriptures." Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotir Math stated that the installation of idols of Lord Ram while the temple was still under construction was "the biggest act of ignorance" of the scriptures.

The Shankaracharyas clarified that their decision not to partake in the ceremony does not stem from a lack of respect for Lord Ram, and they are not expressing opposition to Prime Minister Modi.

Shankaracharyas looking at event through political prism: Rane

Narayan Rane, however, said the Shankaracharyas were looking at the event through political prism.

"The Shankaracharyas are looking at (Prime Minister) Modi ji and the BJP politically, but this program is religious, it is about our dharma. Ram is our God, and it is all about him," Rane said.

Rane also commended PM Modi, stating that he was the sole individual capable of overseeing the construction of the temple.