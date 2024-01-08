Stone Pelting At Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha In Solapur Video: BJP MLAs T Raja, Nitesh Rane Booked For Inflammatory Speeches; 2 Held |

Maharashtra: The Solapur city police have taken action against T Raja, BJP legislator from Telangana, and Nitesh Rane, BJP legislator from Maharashtra, for their alleged involvement in delivering inflammatory speeches during the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha held on Saturday. The morcha, organised to protest the central Waqf Board Act, turned violent with reported incidents of stone-pelting at shops.

Violence Erupts During The Morcha

A purported CCTV footage captured two individuals pelting stones at shops in the Madhla Maruti area, causing minor injuries to shopkeepers. Solapur Police swiftly arrested two suspects, Satish Shinde and Shekhar Swami, on charges of rioting and vandalism related to the violent incidents during the morcha, which occurred around 7 pm.

On Sunday, the Solapur police filed two FIRs—one against Raja and Rane for their alleged inflammatory speeches and the other related to stone-pelting, implicating around 10 individuals. Leaders of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, present at the rally, also faced charges. The morcha, which started at the Shivaji Chowk and concluded at Kanna Chowk, witnessed hate speeches, according to the police, hurting the religious sentiments of various communities.

Location: Solapur, Maharashtra

Date: January 6



BJP leader and Telangana legislator T Raja Singh delivers an extremely dangerous speech against Muslims, using anti-Muslim slurs and openly calling for violence.



The event was organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj. pic.twitter.com/LgpDsn8ZsX — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) January 7, 2024

Statements By BJP Legislators

The FIR against the BJP legislators includes sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 153A (creating enmity between groups on religious grounds) and 295A (outraging religious feelings). Rane allegedly mentioned 'jihadis' and mosque demolitions, while Raja made objectionable statements on love jihad.

In Solapur, Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, a BJP legislator from Kankavli constituency, delivers a dangerous speech openly advocating for violence against Muslims.



In his address, Rane called for gouging out eyes of those involved in "love jihad". pic.twitter.com/ysbpjeQKO3 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) January 8, 2024

Response From Solapur Police

According to local reports, Solapur Police Commissioner Rajendra Mane confirmed the filing of two FIRs, stating that the investigation is underway. A second FIR, filed at Jodbhavi police station, addresses an angry mob attacking shops belonging to the minority community. Former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, a Solapur native, called for strict action against those disrupting law and order. He termed the incident inappropriate and unfortunate.

Allegations By Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane, emphasizing awareness about 'land jihad,' 'love jihad,' and 'gau hatya,' claimed the gathering aimed to confront perceived 'jihadi forces' and stated that India as a Hindu Rashtra. “We are creating awareness amongst Hindus about land jihad, love jihad and gau hatya (cow killing). We are seeing that court directions are not being followed and we will question the government officials about it. Today we have gathered here to wage a war against jihadi forces. India is already a Hindu Rashtra and the entire land belongs to Hindus and not to anybody else,” said Rane.