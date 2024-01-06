Maharashtra: BJP Leader Digambar Rohidas Agawane Arrested By ED In ₹11 Crore Money Laundering Case; Remanded In Custody Till January 10

ED | File pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Digambar Rohidas Agawane, BJP leader from Satara's Phaltan, in a Rs11-crore money laundering case.

Agawane is currently lodged in the Yerwada jail in connection with a MCOCA case. Besides, he is facing 22 more cases in the local police station. Agawane was produced before the special court on Saturday, wherein he has been remanded in ED custody till January 10.

ED's claims

The ED, while seeking his custody, claimed that he and his associates were directors in companies Ayur Trading, Ayur Import Export, etc. “He was running some ponzi schemes on the promise of giving double returns. However, the investors were duped of their deposits by the accused because only a nominal amount was returned to them,” the agency claimed.

The ED further claimed, “In some of the cases, he has availed a loan facility from the credit institutions against the mortgage of property, and the same property was put as collateral to some other credit institutions for procurement of another loan.”

Further, ED claimed that common people are made dummy directors in his companies by making false promises. Thereafter, the loan was obtained in the name of the newly appointed directors, and later, that entire loan amount was diverted to his accounts and the accounts of his accomplices named in various FIRs.