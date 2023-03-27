CM Eknath Shinde orders probe into BJP MLA's 'money laundering' allegation against BMC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

After BJP MLA Ameet Satam accused the BMC of siphoning and laundering money acquired through corruption via shell companies based in Kolkata, Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde announced that an investigation would be initiated promptly by relevant authorities to examine the allegations of money laundering associated with the BMC.

Shinde had promised action last week

"BJP MLA Ameet Satam has also raised some issues, about ₹3 lakh crore corruption in the BMC in the last 25 years. He has also named a company which is involved in money laundering. So we will do time-bound enquiry through appropriate agencies and we will make sure that things come out. We don’t want to target anyone as a matter of revenge but if something is wrong, then those responsible for it have to be punished,” CM Shinde had told the legislative assembly last week.

Money diverted from BMC contracts, laundered via shell companies: Satam

According to Satam's allegations, funds obtained from BMC contracts were diverted and then laundered via shell companies headquartered in Kolkata.

“This is the biggest scam in the country which is the ₹3 lakh crore scam of the BMC. I have given all the details of the house. There are companies which are based in Kolkata. This is the story of Mumbai’s loot. Money laundering of ₹50 crore has been done through ₹27 crore which is the tip of the iceberg. I am giving all the names and addresses of the companies. They were sued to siphon off money and launder. This was all ill-gotten wealth from the BMC,” Satam had alleged while speaking in legislative assembly.

“These documents must be sent to the ACB and the ED, only then will things be clear,” he had said.

CAG report had slammed BMC

The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) special audit report on the BMC was presented last Saturday, wherein it criticized the wealthiest civic body in the country for granting contracts worth crores without adhering to vigilance and procurement norms and without issuing tenders or agreements. The report highlighted the lack of transparency in the civic body's operations, which resulted in contractors being favored and caused financial losses and significant cost escalations.