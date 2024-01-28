VIDEO: 'Ajmer Dargah Is A Hindu Mandir', Claims Maharana Pratap Sena Chief Rajvardhan In Letter To CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | Twitter

Ajmer: The Maharana Pratap Sena National President Rajvardhan Singh Parmar has claimed that the Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah located in Rajasthan's Ajmer is not a Dargah but a Hindu Temple. In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma he has asked to conduct an investigation into this matter.

Such claims of Hindu Temples being present under the Mosques and Dargahs are gaining momentum in the country after the ASI survey report of Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was made public by the court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajvardhan wrote letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

In the letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar said that during the Jan Jagran Yatra which was organised in several districts of Rajasthan, many people have supported this demand. He further requested the CM to issue necessary directives and conduct an investigation into the Dargah in Ajmer, similar to the investigations carried out in Ayodhya, Babri Mosque and Varanasi.

Rajvardhan has also posted a video on social media

Rajvardhan has also posted a video on social media in which he has claimed that the Ajmer Dargah is not a Dargah but a Hindu Temple. He also claimed that the Maharana Pratap Sena had earlier brought this to the notice of the Congress government which was led by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. However, no action was taken by the previous government over the issue. He has urged CM Bhajan Lal to take action into the matter.

'Dargah, in reality, is not a Dargah but our sacred Hindu temple'

The letter stated, "The Maharana Pratap Army has been demanding for a long time that an investigation should be conducted into the Dargah located in Ajmer because that Dargah, in reality, is not a Dargah but our sacred Hindu temple. We had sent a letter to the Congress government on this matter last time as well, but the anti-Hindu Congress government did not take it seriously."

Read Also MP Man Posts Video Tearing Poster Of Ayodhya Ram Temple; Irked Hindu Sena Lodges Plaint In Gwalior

'Many people have supported our demands'

"During the Jan Jagran Yatra in several districts of Rajasthan, many people have supported our demands. Therefore, we request you to issue necessary directives in this regard and conduct an investigation into the Dargah in Ajmer, similar to the investigations carried out in Ayodhya, Babri, and Varanasi. Hence, kindly release instructions to the Archaeological Survey of India in this matter. We are waiting in anticipation!"