MP Man Posts Video Tearing Poster Of Ayodhya Ram Temple; Irked Hindu Sena Lodges Plaint In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior man was booked for allegedly “insulting” Lord Ram after visuals showing him tearing posters of Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishthan’ ceremony went viral on social media.

The video of a young man reading a poster of Lord Ram and using abusive language is going viral on social media. Irked, Hindu Sena and several other Hindu organisations have approached police station. Chhotu Kushwaha of Hindu Sena filed a complaint and showed the viral post to Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel on social media. At present, the police have also emailed the social media agencies to trace the accused youth.

In the post going viral on social media, a young man is seen tearing the poster of the Pran Pratishtha program at Ram Temple. This video is going viral on the social media platform Instagram. This has been posted on Instagram by the ID with the username Gopal Ravan. Jai Bhim is written on the ID of the young man.

Hindu Sena has filed a complaint against the person who made the post viral with the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch arrested an accused after a preliminary investigation who is being interrogated. The possibility of the involvement of another accused is also being expressed.

After the above matter came to light, Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said that someone had made such a post on Instagram. In which he was seen tearing the invitation letter. By registering a case against the person by whom this act has been done, he has been arrested. Chandel has requested everyone to be careful before sharing or posting such posts so that the post made by you does not hurt anyone's sentiments.