Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge, Inspired A Generation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the later part of the 80s and initial years of 90s of the last Century, iconic slogans -- Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge; Saugandh Ram Ki Khatein Hain Mandir Wahin Banayenge -- and many others inspired an entire generation of Hindus to devote themselves for the liberation of Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya.

These slogans along with many others like Rakt Denge, Pran Denge, Kadam Na Pichhe Hatayenge; Jahan Ram Ne Janm liya Tha, Mandir Vahi Banayenge’; and, ‘Jab Bhi Ram Pukarenge, Hum Turant Daud ke Aayenge’ reverberated not only in the atmosphere but also in the hearts and minds of lakhs of Ram-Bhakts.

Almost all walls in Ayodhya and across the country were painted with these slogans to inspire all Ram followers.

However, not many are aware that these slogans were penned by Baba Satyanarayan Mourya of Biaora in Rajgarh district of MP. Baba Mourya, who holds a Master's degree in Painting with Gold Medal from Ujjain’s Vikram University, is not only a painter but also a talented poet, singer, writer, cartoonist, graphic artist and an impressive orator. Above all, he has an unflinching faith in Lord Ram and Bharat Mata.

Talking to Free Press at his residence in Indore, he said, “In 1986, I attended a Bajrang Dal camp in Ujjain. During one cultural night, I gave the slogan – Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge Mandir Wahin Banayenge. I was never concerned about the copyright. Instead, I am happy that it became so popular.”

During the height of the Ram Janmbhoomi movement from 1989 to 1992, Mourya used to frequently travel to Ayodhya to draw Lord Ram’s paintings on the walls of the city and write his slogans. “I had to keep an eye on the police too. I used to escape with painting material whenever police approached.”

These slogans caught the imagination of devotees and volunteers in Ayodhya. Many of them jotted them on papers and carried back home and distributed them among Ram-Bhakts.

VHP leader Ashok Singhal too was impressed. He encouraged Baba Mourya to record slogans and songs and prepare cassettes. Soon these slogans reverberated across the country.

“On December 6, 1992, I was on stage with BJP leader LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sadhvi Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara Devi and others. I was conducting the meeting, but no one knew me,” he said.

After the demolition, he shaved his beard to escape the police and never stayed at one place for more than a night or two.

During the Ayodhya movement, Baba Mourya also spent a long time with the then RSS pracharak and current PM Narendra Modi.

Apart from penning an aarti of Bharat Mata, he has also organised more than 50 exhibitions on Lord Ram across the globe and also participated in ‘Shri Ram Van Path Gaman Yatra from Shrilanka to Ayodhya.

Ram Lala’s tent prepared from cloth meant for banners

“As a painter, I used to prepare banners. For December 6, 1992 Karseva, I carried a huge quantity of cloth from Ujjain to Ayodhya. I learnt that the structure had been demolished and Ram Lalla was sitting under the sky amid half-built walls. I along with my friends erected logs at four corners around Ram Lalla and wrapped the cloth meant for banners. I felt proud that the cloth brought by me protected Ram Lalla from rain and the sun,” said Mourya.