MP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off five trucks carrying 5 lakh Laddoos from Manas Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday morning. These laddoos have been sent to the Ayodhya Ram temple as bhog.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, MLA Krishna Gaur were present on the occasion.

CM Yadav performed a special puja at Ram Temple in Bhopal before showing a green signal to the trucks. BJP workers were seen dancing to dhol beats as the trucks carrying laddoo prasad left for Ayodhya.

These laddoos were prepared at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises in Ujjain. As many as 150 workers were roped in for five days to make these laddoos. Even CM Yadav was seen lending a helping hand to the workers.

CM Yadav said it is a matter of great happiness that "Lord Mahakal sent bhog for Ram Lalla.

In a veiled attack on Congress, he said that he could not understand why some people are raising the question of the Ram temple and even rejected the invitation of Ayodhya's consecration. “No one could be as unfortunate as them. I pray for Mahakal to give good sense to such people before January 22 so that they can also see Ram Lalla,” he said.