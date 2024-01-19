 MP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

MP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

CM Yadav performed a special puja at Ram temple in Bhopal before showing a green signal to the trucks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off five trucks carrying 5 lakh Laddoos from Manas Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday morning. These laddoos have been sent to the Ayodhya Ram temple as bhog.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, MLA Krishna Gaur were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Yahi Hamare Liye Ayodhya Aur Ram Mandir Hai…’.
article-image

CM Yadav performed a special puja at Ram Temple in Bhopal before showing a green signal to the trucks. BJP workers were seen dancing to dhol beats as the trucks carrying laddoo prasad left for Ayodhya.

Read Also
MP: Orchha's Ramraja Temple To Be Decked Up Like Palace On Jan 22; 1 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit On Betwa...
article-image

These laddoos were prepared at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises in Ujjain. As many as 150 workers were roped in for five days to make these laddoos. Even CM Yadav was seen lending a helping hand to the workers.

CM Yadav said it is a matter of great happiness that "Lord Mahakal sent bhog for Ram Lalla.

In a veiled attack on Congress, he said that he could not understand why some people are raising the question of the Ram temple and even rejected the invitation of Ayodhya's consecration. “No one could be as unfortunate as them. I pray for Mahakal to give good sense to such people before January 22 so that they can also see Ram Lalla,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Expect Chilly Nights From Tomorrow; Khajuraho Coldest

MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Expect Chilly Nights From Tomorrow; Khajuraho Coldest

MP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

MP's Gift To Ram Lalla: 5 Trucks Carrying 5 Lakh Laddoos Leave For Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

'Ram Lalla Idol Being Seated In Temple Does Not Look Like A Child': Congress' Digvijaya Singh...

'Ram Lalla Idol Being Seated In Temple Does Not Look Like A Child': Congress' Digvijaya Singh...

Bhopal: CM Visits Patna To Woo 14% Of Yadav Voters

Bhopal: CM Visits Patna To Woo 14% Of Yadav Voters

Bhopal: Vigilance On Social Media To Check Misinformation

Bhopal: Vigilance On Social Media To Check Misinformation