MP: Orchha's Ramraja Temple To Be Decked Up Like Palace On Jan 22; 1 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit On Betwa Banks

Orchha's Ramraja Temple |

Orchha (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the grand consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, various religious programs will be held in temples and ashrams across Madhya Pradesh. In the same series, the renowned Shri Ramraja Temple of Orchha, also known as the Ayodhya of Bundelkhand, will also be decorated like a royal palace with colourful flowers and different types of lights.

Niwari collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma also held a meeting in this regard under the chairmanship of MLA Anil Jain on Wednesday.

Giving information about the program, the collector said that on January 22, Shri Ramraja Temple will be decorated beautifully with lighting and flowers. Apart from this, the city will be decorated with flags and banners. Arrangements will be made for the distribution of Prasad to the devotees on the temple premises.

1 lakh diyas to be lit on the banks of Betwa

In the evening, after the Aarti of Betwaji, one lakh lamps will be lit at Kanchana Ghat on the Betwa River. Besides, bhajan kirtan will be performed by bhajan groups at religious places in the city. A live telecast of Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha program will also be shown.

Collector meeting |

The live program of the inauguration of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the idol of Ramlala will be shown to the people by installing a big screen in front of the Shri Ramraja gallery in the Shri Ramraja temple complex. After this, electronic fireworks will be lit in the evening. The collector said that on January 22, one lakh lamps will be lit at Kanchana Ghat from 6 p.m. onwards.

Shivraj to celebrate Ram Utsav in Orchha

During the meeting, MLA Anil Jain said that to celebrate the program going to be held in Ayodhya in a grand manner, Orchha will be decorated like Ayodhya by hoisting flags in every house. Events like Ramdhun, Sunderkand recitation, and bhajans will be the center of attraction. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also said that he will celebrate the January 22 consecration ceremony in Orchha.