 MP: 5 Lakh Laddoos Ready At Mahakal, Will Be Dispatched To Ayodhya Tomorrow; 150 People Were Roped In To Make 'Bhog'
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP: 5 Lakh Laddoos Ready At Mahakal, Will Be Dispatched To Ayodhya Tomorrow; 150 People Were Roped In To Make 'Bhog'

MP: 5 Lakh Laddoos Ready At Mahakal, Will Be Dispatched To Ayodhya Tomorrow; 150 People Were Roped In To Make 'Bhog'

As each of the ladoo weighs 50 grams, the total prasad will weigh 250 quintals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
MP To Ayodhya: 5 Lakhs Laddoos Weighing 250 Quintals To Be Sent From Mahakaleshwar To Ayodhya Ram Mandir  | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As promised by CM Mohan Yadav, 5 lakh laddoos will be dispatched from Mahakal Temple to Ayodhya Ram Mandir tomorrow. As many as 4 lakh ladoos have already been packed and kept at Mahakaleshwar temple, and another 1 lakh are being placed in packets to be sent on Friday to Ayodhya for the huge Ram temple's consecration on January 22.

As each of the ladoos weighs 50 grams, the total prasad will weigh 250 quintals.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP: Students Depict Lord Ram's Life On Canvas In Mhow
article-image

150 people worked for 5 days

A priest at the temple informed that 150 employees of the temple as well as representatives from social organisations spent five days preparing the laddus after MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that the 900-kilometre-distant Ayodhya would receive the ladoos as prasad of "Baba Mahakal''. It is said that the laddus were prepared by a special unit on the grounds of the Mahakal’s temple.

FP Photo

At a press conference held on January 12 in Bhopal, CM Yadav announced, "We are going to send five lakh laddus from the famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22." Yadav said that the Ayodhya temple had been destroyed by Mughal ruler Babar. He had questioned how Madhya Pradesh could miss out on the celebrations now that it had been restored.

300 tons of the best aromatic rice from neighbouring Chhattisgarh have been delivered to Ayodhya for the Ram temple's consecration ceremony. 

Read Also
Another Cheetah Brought From Namibia Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh, 10 Dead So Far
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 5 Lakh Laddoos Ready At Mahakal, Will Be Dispatched To Ayodhya Tomorrow; 150 People Were Roped...

MP: 5 Lakh Laddoos Ready At Mahakal, Will Be Dispatched To Ayodhya Tomorrow; 150 People Were Roped...

International Vikramotsav-2024: Ujjain To Host 40-Day Event From Mar 1

International Vikramotsav-2024: Ujjain To Host 40-Day Event From Mar 1

MP: 2 Kids Die After Accidentally Drinking Pesticide In Ujjain, Mother Serious

MP: 2 Kids Die After Accidentally Drinking Pesticide In Ujjain, Mother Serious

Ayodhya Saga: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

Ayodhya Saga: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

MP: Ujjain Man Accused Of Spitting On Mahakal Rally Gets Bail After 5 Months (WATCH)

MP: Ujjain Man Accused Of Spitting On Mahakal Rally Gets Bail After 5 Months (WATCH)