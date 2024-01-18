 MP: Students Depict Lord Ram's Life On Canvas In Mhow
The school children painted all the characters in Lord Ram's Aranya Kand so well that even the school teachers could not have imagined.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The students of CBSE schools under the Indore Sahodaya School Complex were given the opportunity to paint on the theme of Surpanakha Ravana's sister, Marich Ravana's maternal uncle, Laxman Rekha, Jatayu and Sabri in the Aranya incident. Students of Shri Jai Govind Gopinath School, and St Mary's Convent School participated enthusiastically in the contest.

The school children painted all the characters in Lord Ram's Aranya Kand so well that even the school teachers could not have imagined. Through this painting, hundreds of students of the school strongly depicted the role played by all the characters of Aranya Kand of Ramayana.

Shri Jai Govind Gopinath School principal Jaisingh Panwar said that in a very short time, the students of Sahodaya School Complex have done such a good painting on the Aranya Kand of Ramayana that we could not even imagine.

Through this painting, the students displayed their art by making artistic pictures of Lord Ram and deserve congratulations for this, he added.

Events are being organised across the country to commemorate the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The promising children of the country, in the schools of Indore district, presented the life story of Lord Ram from childhood to the birth of Luv Kush and taking Samadhi in the land of Maa Sita on the banner of Indore Sahodaya School Complex.

CBSE schools of all four clusters were given the subject of painting the life story of Ram, Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sunder Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand and drawing of various characters of Ramayana.

