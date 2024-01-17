Bhopal: Veera Rana Becomes CS, Bandyopadhyay To Head Employees’ Selection Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations over the appointment of Chief Secretary came to an end late Wednesday night when Veera Rana was appointed CS. Rana was the in-charge CS. She was originally appointed as chairperson of Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Rana was appointed CS according to an order issued on Wednesday night. She has been given the additional charge of the chairperson of BSE.

Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, who has returned from the Centre, has been made chairman of the Employees’ Selection Board. The Centre recently sent Bandyopadhyay back to the state.

The appointment of Rana as CS indicates that she will remain on the post till she retires on March 31. When Rana retires, the Model Code of Conduct will have been in force for the LS election. Then a senior officer may be appointed as CS or she may get an extension.

Confusion over Chhindwara seat, who will contest from there – Kamal or Nakul?

There is confusion in the Congress over the party’s strongest Lok Sabha seat in the state – Chhindwara. The confusion is over whether MP Nakul Nath will contest or Kamal Nath will again throw his hat in the ring from Chhindwara constituency. After the Congress’s defeat in the assembly election, there are speculations that Kamal Nath may give up the Vidhan Sabha seat and contest the LS election again. Kamal Nath is also keeping mum over whether he will contest the Lok Sabha election or not.

In the assembly election, the Congress won all the seven seats in Chhindwara. It is said that the Congress is in a strong position in the Lok Sabha election, too. According to sources, Kamal Nath is conducting a survey on the seat, trying to fathom the public mood over the names of both the Naths. Nath will take a decision on the basis of the survey report. On the other hand, the BJP is sparing no effort to win the Chhindwara seat, because before the election, political equations in the constituency may change.