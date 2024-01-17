Bhopal: Woman Engineer Found Dead, Body Had Injury Marks

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman engineer was found dead at her house in Ashoka Garden on Tuesday late night. The reason behind woman’s death was is unclear and investigations are on to ascertain the same. Ashoka Garden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said deceased Poorvi Sahu (26) was married to Ashish Sahu. She was staying at her maternal house in Ashoka Garden as her husband was in France for training. She worked at a private company in Mandideep.

Her husband was to return to Bhopal soon. Poorvi had returned to city from Delhi a month ago and had spent several days at her husband’s house in Ujjain. She then returned to her maternal house in Bhopal. According to her mother, she went to wash room on Tuesday night, and took long to come out.

When her kin received no response on knocking the bathroom door, they broke the door open to find her body lying in a pool of blood. Her nose and face showed injury marks. Her father-in-law Rambabu said she slipped inside the wash room, which led to her death. SHO Pathak said body was sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited.