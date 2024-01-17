 Ram Temple Preps: Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar To Be Decked Up Like Ayodhya, 22-Coach Aastha Special Train In Making
Ram Temple Preps: Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar To Be Decked Up Like Ayodhya, 22-Coach Aastha Special Train In Making

Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar of the capital will be decorated like Ayodhya. There will be special decorations at Ram Dwar followed by events which will be held in the Ram temple.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire nation is immersed in the joy of the much-awaited Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration scheduled for January 22. Contributing its own part of devotion, the state capital Bhopal has also started various activities and events in the city. Bhopal is already decked out with Diwali-like decorations a week ahead of the auspicious occasion.

Bhopal is all ready!

1500 lamps are to brighten up the city's 10 Number market. Ram Darbar will also be built in the same area, and 51 kg of prasad (bundi) will be distributed on January 22.

The city's Khedapati Temple and Roshanpura intersection are fully decorated. Ramayan Path and Bhajan will begin in the New Market area on January 21.

Ayodhya Nagar of the capital will be decorated like Ayodhya. There will be special decorations at Ram Dwar, followed by events that will be held in the Ram temple.

Also, a flag march will be taken out by a commercial organization in Old Bhopal. Ram Dhun and Bhandara will be organized from Jumerati to the Bhopal bus stand. Food will be provided to poor children in Chowk Bazaar.

‘Aastha Special’ train

A rack of 22 coaches is being made in the Nishatpura factory for the Aastha special train to Ayodhya. At the same time, preparations have been started by the railway administration for the security of Aastha special trains running and passing through Bhopal.

It has been told that by re-developing the old technology of ICF sleeper class coaches, two racks of 22 coaches each will be sent from the Nishatpura factory to the Railway Ministry by the end of this month.

Bhopal to observe ‘Dry-Day’ on January 22

Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh issued an order on Tuesday instructing the entire district to observe a dry day to mark the auspicious occasion. All the alcohol shops and bars will be closed, and actions will be taken against those who drink in public.

