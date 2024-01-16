Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Indore Mayor Orders To Keep Meat Shops Shut On Jan 22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has ordered to keep all the meat shops closed on January 22—the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Officials have been instructed to ensure strict adherence.

The people in the city are completely devoted to the ‘Ram-Bhakti’ as the grand Ayodhya temple is set to be inaugurated on January 22, the mayor said, and an order was issued in this regard.

Earlier, the mayor had requested all business institutions and malls install a replica of Ram Temple. Some malls have started installing a replica of Shri Ram outside the malls. Many types of decorations, including lighting, are being done in the markets.

Notably, ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. With the prohibition on alcohol sales on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ritual at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, MP has become the sixth state to do so.

"We have determined that the entire state will experience a dry day on January 22. Stores that offered alcohol or any other intoxicating material would not be open on that day, MP CM said on Sunday. Following the announcement, six states in all declared a dry day in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.