 Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Indore Mayor Orders To Keep Meat Shops Shut On Jan 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAyodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Indore Mayor Orders To Keep Meat Shops Shut On Jan 22

Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Indore Mayor Orders To Keep Meat Shops Shut On Jan 22

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday declared January 22 a ‘dry day’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has ordered to keep all the meat shops closed on January 22—the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Officials have been instructed to ensure strict adherence.

The people in the city are completely devoted to the ‘Ram-Bhakti’ as the grand Ayodhya temple is set to be inaugurated on January 22, the mayor said, and an order was issued in this regard.

Earlier, the mayor had requested all business institutions and malls install a replica of Ram Temple. Some malls have started installing a replica of Shri Ram outside the malls. Many types of decorations, including lighting, are being done in the markets.

Notably, ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. With the prohibition on alcohol sales on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ritual at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, MP has become the sixth state to do so.

"We have determined that the entire state will experience a dry day on January 22. Stores that offered alcohol or any other intoxicating material would not be open on that day, MP CM said on Sunday. Following the announcement, six states in all declared a dry day in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV To Join Forces With Taiwanese Varsities For Knowledge Sharing On Semiconductors
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

MP: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

MP: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP: 4 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Gandhwani

MP: 4 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Gandhwani

MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Attached To District HQ After Her Video Calling Farmers 'Chooza' Goes Viral

MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Attached To District HQ After Her Video Calling Farmers 'Chooza' Goes Viral