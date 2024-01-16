 Another Cheetah Brought From Namibia Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh, 10 Dead So Far
According to the Director Lion Project, Namibian cheetah Shaurya passed away on Tuesday, January 16.

Updated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal, January 16: Another cheetah translocated from Namibia, has died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Director Lion Project, Namibian cheetah "Shaurya" passed away on Tuesday, January 16. This is the 10th death among cheetahs brought in India from Namibia in 2022. When brought from Namibia, the deceased Cheetah had "Freddy" as its name. After arriving in India, the animal was renamed as "Shaurya".

In a statement, the Director Lion Project said "Shaurya" died at around 3:17 pm. "Around 11 am, in coordination and straggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was transquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was received but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR," read the statement.

The cause of death will be known after post mortem, said the director. Tblisi, a female cheetah translocated from Namibia, died in August last year. Tblisi had made headlines by making its first hunt on World Cheetah Day, December 4.

Project Cheetah

Under "Project Cheetah", the first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs was released in Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17, 2022. Also, 12 more cheetahs brought from South Africa on February 18 in 2023. A total 20 fastest running felines had been released at KNP with a purpose of breeding them in India. Of them, 10 cheetahs have died so far.

