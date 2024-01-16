 Leopard Attack: Minor Boy And Woman Mauled To Death, 3 Kids Injured In 4 Separate Attacks
Four separate leopard attacks were reported in three states - Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh - recently. A minor boy and a woman were killed in two of the attacks, and three other kids were injured in other two incidents. Uttarakhand witnessed two attacks by leopards, leading to death of a four-year-old boy. The attacks took place in Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta town and Dehradun.

The deceased boy, identified as Jaswant Singh, was playing outside his house while his mother was collecting fodder on Sunday, January 14. Suddenly, a leopard hiding in a sugarcane field attacked Jaswant. The leopard fled the spot after Jaswant's mother started screaming, but the boy had sustained critical injuries on his neck by then. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Leopard Attack In Dehradun

In Dehradun, 12-year-old Nikhil Thapa was badly injured in a leopard attack. He was returning home after collecting firewood when a leopard attacked him. His friend somehow managed to scare the big cat away. However, Nikhil was bleeding profusely and rushed to a hospital. He will undergo scalp reconstruction surgery.

Leopard Attacks In Chhattisgarh And Uttar Pradesh

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker, 47-year-old Kamla Bai was sleeping in a small shack in her field to guard the crops. In the morning of January 14, villagers spotted blood trails and drag marks. Later, it came to light Kamla Bai was mauled to death by a leopard. Villagers were stunned to find her beheaded body.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, two siblings were hospitalised after getting injured in leopard attack. Arjun Kumar and his sister Anjali were sleeping outside their hut in Semri Ghatahi gram panchayat when a leopard attacked them. Both of them survived the attack, but sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

