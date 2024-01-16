 MP: Leopard Spotted Inside Infosys Indore Campus; Neighbouring TCS Shut Its Office Doors
As of now, the Forest Department team has not reached the spot yet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was spotted inside the campus of Infosys near Super Corridor in Scheme No. 151 and 169B of Indore on Tuesday morning.

As soon as the information about the leopard in the area spread, panic gripped the employees and local residents of the area. The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office opposite the Infosys office also shut its doors for safety purposes.

The Forest Department team has not reached the spot and started the search of the big cat. Meanwhile, a local rescue team called SCRAWL (Society for Conservation Rescue and Aid for Wildlife) is present on the site.

Leopard spotted near Ujjain as well

Another leopard was spotted in Tajpur village, 15 km away from Ujjain, on Tuesday. Some villagers have also made a video of it.

As soon as the information about the leopard was received, the Sarpanch of Tajpur village called the Forest Department team.

The Sarpanch has also asked the farmers to immediately inform the village panchayat if they spot the leopard. Ranger in-charge Madan More said that, as per the information given by the villagers, the forest was searched and pug marks were inspected, which bear resemblance to jungle cats.

