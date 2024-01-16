MP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died and three were injured after their speeding car collided with the divider, tossed into the air, and fell on the roadside at Guna-Shivpuri four lane on Tuesday.

The accident happened near Badarwas when four people in the car were traveling from Guna to Gwalior for some work. The intensity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that three people died on the spot and the car was completely crushed. One died during treatment, and three were undergoing treatment.

The people in the car were going from Guna towards Gwalior for some work. Police have informed the family members of the deceased and injured about the matter and have started further action.

According to the information, Shivji Yadav a resident of Guna, Pradeep Paihar, a resident of Ashoknagar died on the spot. While Golu Parihar's body was found in the bushes.

Four others including Kalyan Kevat, Keshpal Parihar and Jaswant were rushed to Guna hospital. When the condition of one of them became critical, he was referred to Shivpuri. He died during treatment.

The condition of the remaining three injured is said to be critical. The police have sent the bodies of all the deceased for post-mortem and have also informed their families.