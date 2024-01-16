 MP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri

MP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri

The people in the car were going from Guna towards Gwalior for some work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died and three were injured after their speeding car collided with the divider, tossed into the air, and fell on the roadside at Guna-Shivpuri four lane on Tuesday.

The accident happened near Badarwas when four people in the car were traveling from Guna to Gwalior for some work. The intensity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that three people died on the spot and the car was completely crushed. One died during treatment, and three were undergoing treatment.

The people in the car were going from Guna towards Gwalior for some work. Police have informed the family members of the deceased and injured about the matter and have started further action.

Read Also
MP: 1 Minor Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap In Badnawar
article-image

According to the information, Shivji Yadav a resident of Guna, Pradeep Paihar, a resident of Ashoknagar died on the spot. While Golu Parihar's body was found in the bushes.

Four others including Kalyan Kevat, Keshpal Parihar and Jaswant were rushed to Guna hospital. When the condition of one of them became critical, he was referred to Shivpuri. He died during treatment.

The condition of the remaining three injured is said to be critical. The police have sent the bodies of all the deceased for post-mortem and have also informed their families.

Read Also
MP: Hospital Staff Refuses Hearse, Family Forced To Adjust Dead Body In Compact Autorickshaw In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Exam Cancelled After ABVP Students Create Ruckus At Science College Hostel In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Exam Cancelled After ABVP Students Create Ruckus At Science College Hostel In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old In Chhatarpur & Flees; Cops Nab Him Within 6 Hours

MP: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old In Chhatarpur & Flees; Cops Nab Him Within 6 Hours

MP Govt Employee Who Sought Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch...

MP Govt Employee Who Sought Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch...

MP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri

MP: 4 Dead, 3 Critical After Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Tosses In Air & Falls Down In Shivpuri