MP: Hospital Staff Refuses Hearse, Family Forced To Adjust Dead Body In Compact Autorickshaw In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The 'non-availability' of hearse forced a poor family to transport the body of their beloved in an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday. The incident was caught on camera, showing the grieving family members trying to adjust the dead body of a woman in an autorickshaw outside Sheopur district hospital.

However, the family claimed that the vehicle was parked in the hospital campus and yet the staff refused them.

According to information, the incident took place in Sheopur district hospital, where the hospital management allegedly refused to provide any transport facility to the family of the deceased to carry the body home on Monday.

It is also said that the government district hospital is not equipped with enough facilities, and hence, similar cases come to light more often at the hospital where the deceased’s kin have to arrange personal means of transport even at such unfortunate times.

It is also alleged that the Health Department is not paying any attention to these cases, and this is not the first case. Such cases have come to light frequently, but despite this, the administration has not taken any action yet.

Refused even after the vehicle was present.

Whereas on Monday, when the family members of a deceased person asked the hospital management for a vehicle to take the dead body, the management directly refused, saying that there is no transport available as of now, whereas the vehicle was seen parked in the hospital campus.

After getting refused, the family member spoke to the hospital management. The hospital management could not give any answers. And then the family members hired an autorickshaw and took the body from the hospital.

Not only this, the family also alleged that when the family members brought the patient to the hospital, even the ward boys of the hospital were not available to carry the patient on the stretcher. Only the patient's family members are inside the hospital.

Many such irregularities have been reported about the hospital in the past.